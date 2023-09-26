Which Nuggets players have also played for the Mavericks and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 26

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 26. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 season to start. Fans can start playing previous puzzles using the new feature called "Grid History" introduced a few weeks ago.

Tuesday's grid has two special categories: a player who was teammates with James Harden and a player who made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season.

Here're the clues for Day 90 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was teammates with James Harden

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was teammates with James Harden

Grid 7: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with James Harden and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Expand Tweet

Here's a closer look at Grids 4 and 5: Which Denver Nuggets players have also played for the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers?

JaVale McGee is an option for both grids because he played for the Nuggets, Mavericks and Cavaliers. McGee had two stints in Denver, with the first one from 2012 to 2015, and the other for 13 games during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The three-time NBA champion also had two stints in Dallas. The first one was a 34-game stint in the 2015-16 season, while the other was last season. He suited up for the Cavaliers at the start of the 2020-21 season, playing 33 games before getting traded to the Nuggets.

Also Read: Which Rockets players have also played for the Kings and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 25

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the lowest possible score to take the top rankings on the daily puzzle.

Here're some alternative answers for Grids 4 and 5:

Nuggets-Mavericks players: Alex English, Raymond Felton, Raef LaFrentz, Fat Lever and Tim Legler.

Nuggets-Cavaliers players: Andre Miller, J.R. Smith, Earl Boykins, Timofey Mozgov and Reggie Williams.

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 90:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Most Improved Players or DPOY winners have also played for the Rockets and Knicks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 25