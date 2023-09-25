Which Most Improved Players or DPOY winners have also played for the Rockets and Knicks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 25

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Sept. 25. It has two special categories: a player who won at least one NBA championship and a player who either won the Most Improved Player of the Year or the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Fans can also explore previous grids using a special feature called "Grid History," which was introduced as part of the game's 75th puzzle.

On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for Day 89 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls

Grid 5: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 7: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and won either the MIP or DPOY award

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and won either the MIP or DPOY award

Grid 9: Player who won either the MIP or DPOY award and won at least one NBA championship

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid: which Most Improved Player of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year winners have also played for the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks?

Tthere has only been one Rockets player to win the MIP and DPOY awards. Aaron Brooks won the MIP award in 2010 after averaging 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. As DPOY, the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon won the award in 1993 and 1994.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have also one winner for each award. Tyson Chandler won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, while Julius Randle became the first Knicks to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2021.

Also Read: Which Sixers players have also played for the Hornets and Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 23

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

It should be noted that players who won either the Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year awards are still eligible for answers as long as they played for the franchise.

Here're some alternative answers for grids 7 and 8:

MIP/DPOY winners who played for the Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Goran Dragic, Dwight Howard, Ryan Anderson, Tracy McGrady

MIP/DPOY winners who played for the Knicks: Marcus Camby, Jalen Rose, Dikembo Mutombo, Joakim Noah, Zach Randolph

Here's a completed grid for Day 89:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which players who had 15+ assists in a single game have also played for the Suns and Sixers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 23