Which Sixers players have also played for the Hornets and Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 23

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid dropped on Sept. 23. The original basketball grid game continues to be popular among hoops fans who cannot wait for the 2023-24 season to start. Grid players can also now play previous puzzles using the new feature called "Grid History" which was introduced a couple of weeks ago.

Saturday's grid has two special categories: a player who recorded 15 or more assists in a game and a player who recorded six or more blocks in a game.

On that note, below are all the clues for Day 87 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and had 15 or more assists in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had 15 or more assists in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and had 6 or more blocks in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and had 6 or more blocks in a single game

Grid 9: Player who had 15 or more assists and 6 or more blocks in a single game

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 4 and 5: which Philadelphia 76ers players have also played for the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans?

Dwight Howard played for the Sixers during the 2020-21 season right after winning his first championship with the LA Lakers. He suited up for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season after getting traded by his hometown team, the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday played for both the Sixers and Pelicans. Holiday started in Philly and became an All-Star there in 2013. He was traded to the Pelicans before the 2013-14 season, where he became one of the best defensive guards in the league.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Certain grid players want to be atop the daily rankings. For that to happen, they must have a low rarity score. So, here are some alternative answers for grids 4 and 5:

Sixers-Hornets players: Spencer Hawes, Michael Carter-Williams, Primoz Brezec, Byron Mullens, Tom Chambers

Sixers-Pelicans players: Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor, Darius Songaila, Jerryd Bayless, Marc Jackson

Here's a completed grid for Day 87:

