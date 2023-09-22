Which Raptors players have also played for the Cavaliers and Rockets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 22

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on September 22. The original basketball grid game remains a popular pastime for many hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. In celebration of their 75th grid milestone a couple of weeks ago, the "Grid History" feature was introduced.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who played 300 or more games as a starter and a player who played 300 games off the bench. It should be noted the games played should be post-1980.

On that note, here are all the clues for Day 86 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and played 300 or more games off the bench

Grid 4: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and played 300 or more games off the bench

Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and started 300 or more games

Grid 8: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and started 300 or more games

Grid 9: Player who started 300 or more games and played 300 or more games off the bench

For Friday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2. Which Toronto Raptors players have also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets?

Shawn Marion is mostly known for his stint with the Phoenix Suns. He was traded to the Miami Heat in 2008 and won his only championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. In between his tenure in Phoenix and Dallas, Marion played 27 games for the Raptors during the 2008-09 season. He suited up for the Cavaliers in his final year in the league.

Meanwhile, Goran Dragic both played for the Raptors and Rockets. Dragic started his career in Phoenix like Marion. He was traded to Houston in 2010 and spent a season and a half there. He played five games for the Raptors during the 2021-22 season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with just completing the puzzle daily. They want to top the rankings and in order to do that, they need to have low rarity scores. Here are some alternative answers for grids 1 and 2:

Raptors-Cavaliers players: Rodney Hood, Jamario Moon, Hakeem Olajuwon, Joey Graham and Jose Calderon

Raptors-Rockets players: DeMarre Carroll, Jeremy Lin, Charles Oakley, Tracy McGrady and Marcus Camby

Here's an example of a completed grid for Day 86:

