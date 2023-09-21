Which Knicks players have also played for the Kings and Lakers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 21

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 21. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans who cannot wait for the 2023-24 season to start. It now has a "Grid History" feature that allows players to solve previous puzzles.

Thursday's grid has two special categories: a player who averaged 15 or more points in a season as a rookie and a player who averaged 15 or more points in a season aged 32 years or older. On that note, here are the clues for Day 85 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder

Grid 2: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 15+ PPG as a rookie

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and New York Knicks

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 15+ PPG as a rookie

Grid 7: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and averaged 15+PPG aged 32 or older

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 15+PPG aged 32 or older

Grid 9: Player who averaged 15+ PPG as a rookie and averaged 15+PPG aged 32 or older

For Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 2 and 5. Which New York Knicks players have also played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers?

Iman Shumpert started his career as a first-round pick of the Knicks in 2011. Shumpert was in New York for three-and-a-half seasons before he got traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He was acquired by the Kings three years later before the 2018 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony suited up for both the Knicks and Lakers. Anthony was acquired by the Knicks after he demanded a trade out of the Denver Nuggets in 2011. He played the final year of his career in Los Angeles during the 2021-22 NBA season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to be atop the daily rankings, so they will need a low rarity score. Here are some alternative answers for grids 2 and 5.

Knicks-Kings players: Zach Randolph, Jerry Lucas, Trevor Ariza, Mike Bibby and Jerome James

Knicks-Lakers players: Jeremy Lin, Metta Sandiford-Artest, DeAndre Jordan, Dick Barnett and Wesley Matthews

Here's an example of a completed grid for Day 85:

