Which Dwight Howard teammates have also played for the Blazers and Magic? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 20

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on September 20. The original basketball grid game remains a favorite among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. Players can also now play previous puzzles using the new feature called "Grid History."

It's Day 84 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who was teammates with Dwight Howard and a player who was born in Europe. With all that said, here are the clues for Wednesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was teammates with Dwight Howard

Grid 4: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic

Grid 6: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Dwight Howard

Grid 7: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and was born in Europe

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was born in Europe

Grid 9: Player who was born in Europe and was teammates with Dwight Howard

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which Dwight Howard teammates have also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic? Howard played for several franchises including the Magic, LA Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Carmelo Anthony played with Howard in his final season in the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign for the Lakers. Before joining the Lakers, Anthony played a couple of seasons with the Blazers, revitalizing his career and legacy.

Meanwhile, Howard had a handful of teammates during his tenure with the Magic from 2004 to 2012. Some people might not remember but a young Dwight was mentored by an aging Grant Hill from 2004 to 2007.

Also Read: Which players made the All-Defensive Team have also played for the Knicks and Timberwolves? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 18

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who are happy with finishing the puzzle and those who want to have the best rankings. To get the top rankings, players will need to have a low rarity score so here are a few alternative answers for grids 3 and 6.

Dwight Howard teammates who also played for the Portland Trail Blazers: Anthony Tolliver, Cody Zeller, Steve Blake, Von Wafer and Matisse Thybulle

Dwight Howard teammates who also played for the Orlando Magic: Tyronn Lue, Cuttino Mobley, Mario Kasun, Kelvin Cato and Darko Milicic

Here's a completed grid for Wednesday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Knicks players have also played for the Bucks and Suns? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 18