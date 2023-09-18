Which players made the All-Defensive Team have also played for the Knicks and Timberwolves? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 18

The NBA Crossover Grid released its newest puzzle on September 18. The original basketball grid game remains a popular pastime for hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. The "Grid History" feature was also introduced last week to celebrate its 75th puzzle.

It's Day 82 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who lost at least two NBA Finals series and a player who made an All-Defensive Team. On that note, here are all the clues for Monday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 4: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns

Grid 5: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and has lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 7: Player who played for the New York Knicks and made an All-Defensive Team

Grid 8: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and made an All-Defensive Team

Grid 9: Player who made an All-Defensive Team and has lost multiple NBA Finals series

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players who made an All-Defensive Team have also played for the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves?

Tyson Chandler was the last Knicks player to win the NBA Defensive of the Year award in 2012. Chandler was in New York for three seasons, helping turn around the franchise that was so used to losing. After becoming a free agent in 2015, he signed a four-year,. $52 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Only two players for the Timberwolves have ever been named to an All-Defensive Team, Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler. Garnett made it to the All-Defensive Team eight straight times from 2000 to 2007 while Butler was named during his lone season in Minnesota in 2018.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who want to finish the daily puzzle and those who want to have the lowest possible score. For those who want to have low scores, here are a few alternative answers for grids 7 and 8:

All-Defensive Team players who also played for the Knicks: Joakim Noah, Dave DeBusschere, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Micheal Ray Richardson

All-Defensive Team players who also played for the Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, Patrick Beverley, Robert Covington, Mike Conley and Luol Deng

Here's a completed grid for Day 82:

