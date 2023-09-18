Which Knicks players have also played for the Bucks and Suns? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 18

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Sept. 18. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game remains popular among hoop junkies waiting for the offseason to start. It also has a new feature called "Grid History" introduced last week.

Monday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who lost multiple NBA Finals series and a player who was named to an All-Defensive Team. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 82 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was born outside the United States

Grid 8: Player who was born outside the United States and played 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and had six or more blocks in a single game

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4. Which New York Knicks players have also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns?

Bobby Portis currently plays for the Bucks, serving as the team's backup center and occasional starter. Portis started his career with the Chicago Bulls but his image was tarnished when he punched a teammate. He began repairing his reputation when he joined the Knicks in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Kidd had his best years with the New Jersey Nets and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks. He began to turn his career around when he was traded to the Suns in 1996. He played his final season with the Knicks in 2012-13.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not content with finishing the daily puzzle. They want to have the lowest possible rarity score to increase their chances of topping the rankings. Here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 4:

Knicks-Bucks players: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Jennings, Michael Beasley, Bob Boozer and Frank Brickowski

Knicks-Suns players: Antonio McDyess, Jamal Crawford, Dick Van Arsdale, Paul Westphal and Stephon Marbury

Here's a completed grid for Monday:

Also Read: Which Nets players have also played for Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 17