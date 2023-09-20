Which players born in Europe have also played for the Spurs and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 20

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 20. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball trivia game remains popular to hoops fans less than a month before training camp.

Wednesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was teammates with Dwight Howard and a player who was born in Europe. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 84 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was teammates with Dwight Howard

Grid 4: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 5: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls

Grid 6: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Dwight Howard

Grid 7: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and was born in Europe

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was born in Europe

Grid 9: Player who and was born in Europe and was teammates with Dwight Howard

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 7 and 8. Which players born in Europe have also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls?

Tony Parker is one of the greatest players in Spurs franchise history. Parker grew up in France and even represented their national team in international competitions. However, he was actually born in Bruges, Belgium to an American father and a Dutch mother.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic recently signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls. Vucevic represents Montenegro but he only moved to the country as a teenager. He was born in Morges, Switzerland but grew up and started playing basketball in Belgium.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not content with just finishing the daily puzzle. There are grid players who want to have a low rarity score and increase their ranking. Here are a few alternative answers for grids 7 and 8.

Players who were born in Europe and suited up for the Spurs: Jakob Poeltl, Donatas Motiejunas, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Hedo Turkoglu and Radoslav Nesterovic

Players who were born in Europe and suited up for the Bulls: Dalibor Bagaric, Marco Belinelli, Kornel David, Victor Khryapa and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Here's a completed puzzle for Wednesday:

