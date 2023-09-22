Which players with 300+ games off the bench since 1980 have also played for the Raptors and Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 22

The NBA Crossover Grid dropped its latest puzzle on September 22. It's Day 86 of the original basketball trivia game and there are two special categories: a player who started 300 or more games and a player who played 300 or more games off the bench.

It should be noted the games played should be post-1980. The NBA Crossover Grid also introduced a new feature a couple of weeks ago in celebration of their 75th puzzle. Fans can now play previous games by using the "Grid History" feature.

On that note, here are all the clues for Friday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors

Grid 2: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors

Grid 3: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and played 300 or more games off the bench

Grid 4: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz

Grid 5: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz

Grid 6: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and played 300 or more games off the bench

Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and started 300 or more games

Grid 8: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and started 300 or more games

Grid 9: Player who started 300 or more games and played 300 or more games off the bench

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players with 300 or more games off the bench since 1980 have also played for the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz?

Lou Williams is one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history. Williams is the league's all-time leader in points scored off the bench. He also played a total of 1,001 games off the bench and won three Sixth Man of the Year awards. He won his first in 2015 as a member of the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson is also a former Sixth Man of the Year winner. He won the award in 2021 as a member of the Jazz. He has played 458 games off the bench, the majority of which was in Utah. He may now be a starter there, but it seems like he's much better as a sixth man.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who want to finish and those who want to top the rankings. To move atop the daily rankings, players will need to have low rarity scores. Here are some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Players with 300+ games off the bench and played for the Raptors: Jamaal Magloire, Antonio Davis, Eric Williams, C.J. Miles and Jerome Williams

Players with 300+ games off the bench and played for the Jazz: Trevor Booker, Matt Harpring, Earl Watson, Danny Manning and Joe Ingles

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 86:

