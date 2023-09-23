Which players who had 15+ assists in a single game have also played for the Suns and Sixers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 23

The NBA Crossover Grid released its newest puzzle on Sept. 23. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball trivia game took over the offseason for many hoops fans. The developers also introduced Grid History two weeks ago to celebrate their 75th puzzle.

It's Day 87 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and there are two special categories: a player who had 15 or more assists in a single game and a player who recorded at least six blocks in a single game.

Here's a closer a look at all the clues for Saturday's grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns

Grid 2: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and had 15 or more assists in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had 15 or more assists in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and had 6 or more blocks in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and had 6 or more blocks in a single game

Grid 9: Player who had 15 or more assists and 6 or more blocks in a single game

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at grids 3 and 6 for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid: which players who had 15 or more assists in a single game also played for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers?

Steve Nash is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and one of the greatest ever for the Suns. Nash was a two-time MVP in Phoenix, winning it in 2005 and 2006.

He has the third-most 15+ assists games in NBA history with 110. His career-high in assists is 22, which happened on Jan. 2, 2006, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, James Harden has 36 games with 15+ assists. Harden qualifies, as he plays for the Sixers, even though he doesn't want to be there. His career-high in assists is 21, which he did last season against the LA Clippers.

Also Read: Which players with 300+ games off the bench since 1980 have also played for the Raptors and Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 22

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who are unsatisfied with just doing the daily puzzle. They want to have the lowest rarity score possible to top the daily rankings. So, here're a few alternative options for Grids 3 and 6:

Suns players who had 15+ assists in a single game: Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, Ricky Rubio, Aaron Brooks, Kevin Johnson.

Sixers players who had 15+ assists in a single game: Andre Miller, Michael Carter-Williams, Scott Skiles, Jrue Holiday, Eric Snow.

Here's a completed grid for Day 87:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Raptors players have also played for the Cavaliers and Rockets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 22