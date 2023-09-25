Which Rockets players have also played for the Kings and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 25

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on Sept. 25. The original basketball grid game remains popular among basketball fans who cannot wait for the 2023-24 season to start. Fans can also start playing previous grid games by using its new feature called "Grid History."

Monday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who won at least one NBA championship and a player who won either the Most Improved Player of the Year or the Defensive Player of the Year.

On that note, here're all the clues for Day 89 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 7: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and won either the MIP or DPOY award

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and won either the MIP or DPOY award

Grid 9: Player who won either the MIP or DPOY award and won at least one NBA championship

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4: which Houston Rockets players have also played for the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls?

An option for both grids is Metta Sandiford-Artest. The erratic former NBA star, who previously went by names like Ron Artest and Metta World Peace, played for the Rockets, Kings and Bulls.

Artest was the 16th pick of the Bulls in the 1999 NBA draft. He lasted two and a half seasons in Chicago before getting traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2002. He had his best years in Indiana, but the franchise had to let him go following the Malice in the Palace.

The Sacramento Kings repaired his image, with the Rockets eventually acquiring him in 2008. In his lone season in Houston, he helped the Rockets advance past the first round for the first time in 12 years.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are looking to have the lowest rarity score possible to top the daily rankings.

Here're some alternative answers for grids 1 and 4:

Rockets-Kings players: Rodney McCray, Corey Brewer, Antoine Carr, Kenny Smith, Kevin Martin

Rockets-Bulls players: Mark Bryant, Patrick Beverley, Chuck Nevitt, Omer Asik, Scottie Pippen

Here's a completed grid for Day 89:

