Which James Harden teammates have also played for the Nets and Nuggets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 26

The NBA Crossover Grid unveiled their latest puzzle on Sept. 26. It has two special categories: a player who was teammates with James Harden and a player who made at least 150 3-point shots in a single season.

Fans can also use the new "Grid History" feature to play previous grids. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game is a popular pastime for fans waiting for the offseason to end.

On that note, here're all the clues for Day 87 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was teammates with James Harden

Grid 4: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was teammates with James Harden

Grid 7: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with James Harden and made 150 or more 3-point shots in a single season

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid: which James Harden teammates have also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets? It should be noted that Harden has suited up for several franchises, including the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Bruce Brown is an answer for both grids because he played with Harden during his time with the Nets. Harden and Brown played together 75 times from 2021 to 2022. Brown was in Brooklyn for two seasons before signing a contract with the Nuggets last season.

The Miami product was a huge addition for Denver, as he played a part in their championship run. He opted out of his contract this summer and signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Also Read: Which Most Improved Players or DPOY winners have also played for the Rockets and Knicks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 25

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players, one who prefers having the lowest rarity score possible. That leads to a high ranking for the day, so here're some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

James Harden teammates who played for the Nets: David Duke Jr., Nic Claxton, Jeremy Lin, Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet

James Harden teammates who played for the Nuggets: Ty Lawson, Carmelo Anthony, Kenneth Faried, Reggie Jackson, Kostas Papanikolaou

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 90:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Rockets players have also played for the Kings and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 25