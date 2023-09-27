Which Warriors players have also played for the Bucks and Grizzlies? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 27

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Sept. 27. The original basketball grid game has been a favorite pastime for hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end.
Fans can also start playing previous puzzles using a new feature called "Grid History," which was introduced earlier this month as part of its 75th puzzle celebration.
Wednesday's grid has two special categories: a player who was teammates with Derrick Rose and a player who participated in the Slam Dunk Contest. On that note, here're the clues for Day 91 of the NBA Crossover Grid:
- Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards
- Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies
- Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was teammates with Derrick Rose
- Grid 4: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards
- Grid 5: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies
- Grid 6: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and was teammates with Derrick Rose
- Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and participated in the Slam Dunk contest
- Grid 8: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and participated in the Slam Dunk contest
- Grid 9: Player who was teammates with Derrick Rose and participated in the Slam Dunk contest
For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 4 and 5: which Golden State Warriors players have also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies?
Andrew Bogut was one of the missing pieces for the Warriors when they acquired him from the Bucks in 2012. Bogut was the first pick by Milwaukee in 2006 but became an important player for Golden State. He helped the Warriors win the 2015 NBA championship.
Meanwhile, Kwame Brown suited for both the Warriors and Grizzlies. Brown, who was also a former No. 1 pick, played 15 games in Memphis following the Pau Gasol trade in 2008. He played for Golden State during the 2011-12 season.
Also Read: Which Nuggets players have also played for the Mavericks and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 26
NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers
Some grid players want to obtain the lowest possible score to rank high in the daily rankings. So, here are some alternative answers for grids 4 and 5:
Warriors-Bucks players: Donte DiVincenzo, Richard Jefferson, Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh, Dan Gadzuric
Warriors-Grizzlies players: Rodney Carey, Gilbert Arenas, MarShon Brooks, Omri Casspi, Matt Barnes
Here's a completed grid for Day 91:
Also Read: Which James Harden teammates have also played for the Nets and Nuggets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 26
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!