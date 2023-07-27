Which Bulls stars have played for the Lakers and Warriors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 27

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid has been released for July 27. The trivial puzzle game continues to take over the online basketball community in the middle of the offseason. Today's grid has two special categories: players who averaged 8.0 or more assists in a single season and players who were born outside the United States.
Let's take a look at the clues for today's puzzle:
- Grid 1 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls.
- Grid 2 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
- Grid 3 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 8.0 or more assists per game in a single season.
- Grid 4 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.
- Grid 5 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
- Grid 6 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and averaged 8.0 or more assists per game in a single season.
- Grid 7 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was born outside the United States.
- Grid 8 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and was born outside the United States.
- Grid 9 - Player who averaged 8.0 or more assists per game in a single season and was born outside the United States.
Here is today's Crossover Grid:
For today's Crossover Grid, we'll try to answer Grids 1 and 4. Which Chicago Bulls players have also played for either the LA Lakers or the Golden State Warriors?
Dennis Rodman won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998. After the Bulls' last dance, Rodman signed with the LA Lakers for the 1998-99 season. However, he only played 23 games for the Lakers and was essentially out of the league a season later.
Meanwhile, current Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. played for Golden State and Chicago during his career. Dunleavy started his career in the Bay Area in 2002. He spent four and a half seasons there while he was with the Bulls from 2013 to 2016.
NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 27
Dennis Rodman is not the only player to suit up for both the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Alex Caruso might be the most popular answer, while Rajon Rondo also spent time with both franchises during his career. Other possible answers include Carlos Boozer, Lonzo Ball, Andre Drummond and Metta Sandiford-Artest.
On the other hand, there are also plenty of notable Bulls-Warriors players such as Nate Thurmond, BJ Armstrong, Jamal Crawford, Otto Porter Jr. and Nate Robinson.
Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for today:
