Which 2nd Round Pick has been named to an All-NBA Team? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 25

NBA Crossover Grid has released its latest puzzle for July 25. It's Day 27 of the trivial game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid. Today's grid has two special categories: All-NBA Team and second-round pick in the NBA draft.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was a second-round pick.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and was a second-round pick.

Grid 9 - Player who was a second-round pick and has made an All-NBA Team.

Here's the Crossover Grid for July 25:

Special Category: Any All NBA Team



Special Category: 2nd Round Pick, NBA Draft



Day 27 NBA GridSpecial Category: Any All NBA TeamSpecial Category: 2nd Round Pick, NBA DraftRetweet or reply with your score!

For today's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grid 9. Which second-round pick has been named to an All-NBA Team?

The most obvious and recent answer is none other than the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic. "The Joker" was famously drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets during a Taco Bell commercial.

Jokic would likely end up as the greatest second-round pick in NBA history and probably the greatest draft steal of all time. He's already won two league MVPs and one NBA championship.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 25

Nikola Jokic is not the only second-round pick to make an All-NBA Team. There are plenty of second-rounders who have played great and turned into stars since 2000.

Here's a list of second-round picks who made an All-NBA Team since 2000:

Michael Redd (43rd pick, 2000) - Third Team (2004)

Gilbert Arenas (31st pick, 2001) - Second Team (2007), Third Team (2005, 2006)

Carlos Boozer (35th pick, 2002) - Third Team (2008)

Manu Ginobili (57th pick, 1999) - Third Team (2008, 2011)

Goran Dragic (45th pick, 2008) - Third Team (2014)

Marc Gasol (48th pick, 2007) - First Team (2015), Second Team (2013)

Draymond Green (35th, 2012) - Second Team (2016), Third Team (2017)

Isaiah Thomas (60th, 2011) - Second Team (2017)

DeAndre Jordan (35th, 2008) - First Team (2016), Third Team (2015, 2017)

Let's take a look at a completed Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 27

