Which Grizzlies stars have played for the Heat and Blazers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 24

NBA Crossover Grid has released its newest puzzle for July 24. A trivial game based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, Crossover Grid has started to become popular among many hoops junkies online. With the NBA offseason starting to reach its dull peak, fans are looking for ways to kill their boredom.

Let's look at the clues for today's grid game:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and scored 50 or more points in a single game.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and scored 50 or more points in a single game.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 50 or more points in a single game.

Here is today's Crossover Grid:

For today's Crossover Grid, let's try to guess Grids 5 and 6. Which Memphis Grizzlies players have also suited up for either the Miami Heat or the Portland Trail Blazers?

Shane Battier was the sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft. He was the face of the Grizzlies alongside Pau Gasol in their first year in Memphis after relocating from Vancouver. He had two stints with the Grizzlies, his first from 2001 to 2006 and his second in 2011. He won two NBA championships in three years in South Beach.

For Grid 6, Zach Randolph comes to mind as a player who appeared for both the Blazers and Grizzlies. Randolph spent the first six years of his career in Portland but had his best in Memphis. He was a two-time All-Star with the Grizzlies and was part of the "Grit-n-Grind" era.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 24

There are other potential answers for Grids 5 and 6. For Grid 5, players such as Jae Crowder, Kyle Lowry, Jason Williams, Mike Bibby and Mario Chalmers all suited up for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat during their careers.

Meanwhile, Damon Stoudamire, Bonzi Wells, Ed Davis, Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Justise Winslow played for Memphis and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 26

