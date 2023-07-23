Which Knicks stars have played for the Raptors and Rockets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 23

It's Day 25 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and there are no signs of slowing it down. The widely popular trivial puzzle game has taken over the online basketball community amidst an eventful offseason.

The Crossover Grid was launched a couple of months after the MLB's Immaculate Grid went viral. It has the same set of rules with players having only nine chances of completing the puzzle that has nine correct answers.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

Grid 7 - Player who was born outside the United States and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - Player who was born outside the United States and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - Player who was born outside the United States and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid



CrossoverGrid.com



Special Category #1: Born outside of the United States



Special Category #2: Top 3 Pick, NBA Draft



Day 25 NBA Grid
Special Category #1: Born outside of the United States
Special Category #2: Top 3 Pick, NBA Draft

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 23

For today's Crossover Grid, let's take a look and try to answer grids 1 and 4. Which New York Knicks players have played for either the Toronto Raptors or the Houston Rockets?

Tracy McGrady is probably the most popular answer or at least a player with star power. McGrady was drafted by the Raptors in 1997 and played 24 games for the Knicks in 2010. McGrady could also be an answer for grid 4, as he also suited up for the Rockets.

Other notable Knicks-Raptors players: Landry Fields, Jose Calderon, Quincy Acy, Mark Jackson, Andrea Bargnani

For grid 4, Carmelo Anthony might be the most popular and most recent player to play for both the Knicks and the Rockets.

Anthony helped make the Knicks become relevant again from 2011 to 2017. He had a 10-game stint in Houston at the start of the 2018-19 season. It should also be noted that Marcus Camby, Jeremy Lin and Steve Novak played for all three teams.

Other notable Knicks-Rockets players: Marcus Morris, Metta World Piece, Steve Francis, Tyson Chandler, Iman Shumpert

Here's a complete Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 25

