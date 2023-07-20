Which Celtics stars have played for the Wizards and Spurs? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 20

The NBA Crossover Grid has released its new puzzle for today, July 20. It's Day 22 of the viral trivial game that has taken over the online basketball community at the peak of the offseason.

Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid game, the Crossover Grid applies the same basic rule: nine guesses for the nine correct answers. Once a player completes the grid, their answers will be computed and ranked among other players in the game throughout the day.

Let's take a look at today's clues:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and had eight or more blocks in a game.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had eight or more blocks in a game.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had eight or more blacks in a game.

Answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid

Let's try to answer Grids 4 and 6 for today's grid game. Which Boston Celtics players have also played for either the Washington Wizards or San Antonio Spurs?

Paul Pierce would be the popular answer for this one since he had a Hall of Fame career with the Celtics. Pierce had a one-year tenure at the Capitol, helping the Wizards reach the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2015.

Other notable Celtics-Wizards players: Kris Humphries, Isaiah Thomas, Jordan Crawford, Rasheed Wallace and Jeff Green

An easy answer for this grid is Derrick White, who currently plays for the Celtics and is an important part of their championship-contending core. White started his career with the San Antonio Spurs before the team underwent a rebuild and he got traded to Boston.

Other notable Celtics-Spurs players: Josh Richardson, Aron Baynes, Dominique Wilkins, Romeo Langford and Bruce Bowen

Here's a completed Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 22

