Which Heat stars have played for the Warriors and Hawks? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 19

NBA Crossover Grid has released its newest puzzle for July 19th. The viral trivial game introduced the "Rarity and Rankings 2.0" for Day 21. The new feature will update the rarity and rankings of players as the game gets solved by people all throughout the day.

The same rules apply to today's puzzle, with nine guesses to complete the grid. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the Crossover Grid has become a must-play for basketball fans bored of the offseason.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

Crossover Grid - Day 21 (Photo: Twitter)

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 19

For today's Crossover Grid, let's try to answer all grids involving the Miami Heat with more focus on Grids 2 and 3. Grid 1 has the most obvious answer, Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships with the LA Lakers and one with the Heat. So which Miami players have also suited up for the Golden State Warriors, as well as the Atlanta Hawks?

There have been a bunch of players who played for both Miami and Golden State. Andre Iguodala is the most recent player to suit up for both teams, while Tim Hardaway might be the most popular pick. Hardaway made his name as part of Run TMC with the Warriors before establishing a Hall of Fame career in South Beach.

Other notable Heat-Warriors players: Nemanja Bjelica, Delon Wright, Dewayne Dedmon, Ronny Turiaf and Rony Seikaly

For Grid 2, there are not many top names who played for both the Heat and Hawks. The most recent player to appear for Atlanta and Miami was Dewayne Dedmon, while the most popular player probably was Joe Johnson.

Other notable Heat-Hawks players: Solomon Hill, Steve Smith, Antoine Walker, Mike Bibby and Kevin Willis

Here's a complete grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 21

