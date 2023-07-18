Which Portland Trail Blazers stars played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 18

A new NBA Crossover Grid has been unveiled for today, July 18. The craze for the daily trivial puzzle game has reached Day 20 and it keeps getting better. With the offseason just starting its very long slow news day phase, hoops fans can redirect their energy to something fun.

Rules for the game remain the same: players have nine guesses to get all nine answers correct. From the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the game is increasing in popularity in the online basketball community.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

Answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid

Focusing on Grids 8 and 9 for today's NBA Crossover Grid, which Portland Trail Blazers stars also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the Detroit Pistons?

For many basketball fans, the easy answer for Grid 8 is Brandon Roy. "The Natural" was one of the best young players in the NBA in the late 2000s.

He was a three-time All-Star for the Trail Blazers before knee injuries derailed his career in 2011. He made a comeback a year later with the Timberwolves but only played five games.

Other notable Blazers-Timberwolves players are Rod Strickland, Sebastian Telfair, Isaiah Rider, Andre Miller and Robert Covington.

Meanwhile, two of the most popular answers for Grid 9 are Jerami Grant and Rasheed Wallace. Grant currently plays for the Trail Blazers and came over from a trade with the Detroit Pistons last year. Wallace was part of the early 2000s Portland team before winning a championship in Detroit in 2004.

Other notable Blazers-Pistons players are Kevin Knox, Steve Blake, Theo Ratliff, Mason Plumlee and Arron Afflalo.

Here's a completed grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 20

