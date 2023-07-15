Which New Orleans Pelicans stars played for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 15

The new NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on July 15. It's Day 17 of the viral trivial game that started with MLB's Immaculate Grid.

With the NBA offseason in full swing, the online basketball community has something to do while waiting if the Miami Heat will acquire Damian Lillard.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and a team that lost a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

But before playing the game, a quick reminder of the rules of the game. A player only has nine guesses to complete all nine grids. That means one wrong answer will prevent a player from finishing the puzzle.

With that in mind, here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 15:

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid



New Category: Any player that was on the playoff roster of a team that blew a 3-1 Lead



CrossoverGrid.com



Retweet or reply with your score! Day 17 NBA GridNew Category: Any player that was on the playoff roster of a team that blew a 3-1 LeadRetweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid

What are the answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid?

To start today's grid, let's take a look at Grids 1 and 2. These are players who played for the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, respectively.

One of the possible answers for Grid 1 is Josh Richardson. He started his career with the Heat before bouncing around the league. He played for the Pelicans in the second half of last season before signing a contract to return to Miami this summer.

Other players who played for New Orleans and Miami: Ryan Anderson, Norris Cole, Solomon Hill, James Johnson

As for Grid 2, current ESPN analyst JJ Redick will be a popular answer. Redick played seven-and-a-half seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2006 to 2013. He suited for the Pelicans from 2019 to 2021.

Other players who played for New Orleans and Orlando: Ryan Anderson, Willie Green, E'Twaun Moore, Jameer Nelson and Elfrid Payton

Here is a complete NBA Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 17

