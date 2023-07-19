Which Hawks stars have played for the Pacers and Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 19

A new NBA Crossover Grid is now available for players of the viral trivial puzzle game. Inspired by MLB's Immaculate Grid, the NBA version follows the same rule of nine guesses to answer all nine grids and complete the puzzle.

The developers have also introduced a new "Rarity and Rankings" starting from today's grid. The new feature will give live updates of the "Rarity and Ranking" as more people solve the puzzle. It will also help handle the growing traffic of the Crossover website.

Let's take a look at the clues for the July 19 grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Miami Heat.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 21 (Photo: Twitter)

Answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid

Let's take a look at the answers for Grids 6 and 9 for today's puzzle. Which Atlanta Hawks stars have also played for either the Indiana Pacers or New Orleans Pelicans?

For Grid 6, the most popular answer might be Jeff Teague. He made his name for the Hawks and was even a one-time All-Star there. He was traded to the Pacers in 2016 but only played one season there. It should also be noted that Teague is from Indianapolis so he'll come up instantly for some knowledgable hoops fans.

Other notable Hawks-Pacers players: Solomon Hill, Al Harrington, Justin Holiday, Stephen Jackson and Evan Turner

For Grid 9, Rajon Rondo might be the most famous and recent player to play for both the Hawks and Pelicans. Rondo played for the Hawks after winning a championship with the LA Lakers. He also suited up for the Pelicans for just one season but it was pretty memorable because he played with both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Other notable Hawks-Pelicans players: Solomon Hill, Josh Smith, Marco Belinelli, Tony Snell and Lance Stephenson

Here's a complete grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 21

