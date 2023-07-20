Which Bulls stars have played for the Nets and Celtics? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 20

It's Day 22 of the NBA Crossover Grid challenge that has taken over the online basketball community. A new puzzle has been released for today, July 20, for all the players out there of the trivial game.

The rules are still the same with each player having nine guesses to complete the puzzle. Some might ask why it has a rule that requires perfection. The simple answer? The game was based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, which came from baseball's immaculate inning that requires nine strikes to end an inning.

Here are the clues for today's grid game:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and had eight or more blocks in a game.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had eight or more blocks in a game.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had eight or more blacks in a game.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 20

For today's puzzle, we'll try to answer Grids 2 and 5. Which Chicago Bulls players have also suited up for either the Brooklyn Nets or the Boston Celtics?

Several recent players have worn the Bulls and Nets jerseys over the past few years. The most popular pick would be Andre Drummond, who currently plays in Chicago and was in Brooklyn as part of the Ben Simmons trade in 2022.

Other notable Bulls-Nets players: Goran Dragic, Jamal Crawford, Garrett Temple, James Johnson and Thaddeus Young

For Grid 5, Rajon Rondo is quite possibly the most popular answer among former Bulls and Celtics players. Rondo's best years in Boston and he once teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in Chicago. Another popular pick is Brian Scalabrine, who won a ring with the Celtics in 2008 and played his last two seasons with the Bulls.

Other notable Bulls-Celtics players: Nate Robinson, Javonte Green, Robert Parish, Daniel Theis and Luke Kornet

Here is a complete grid for today's puzzle:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 22

