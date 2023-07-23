Which Cavaliers stars have played for the Rockets and Raptors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 23

NBA Crossover Grid has released its newest puzzle for today (July 23). It's Day 25 of the basketball grid game that has taken over the online hoops community in the middle of a long offseason.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

Grid 7 - Player who was born outside the United States and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - Player who was born outside the United States and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - Player who was born outside the United States and was a Top 3 NBA draft pick.

Here's today's puzzle:

For today's CrossOver Grid, let's try to answer grids 2 and 5. Which Cleveland Cavaliers players have also suited up for either the Toronto Raptors or the Houston Rockets?

Danny Green played for both the Cavaliers and Raptors. He was a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2009 but only lasted one season there. He suited for the Raptors for the 2018-19 season, winning his second NBA championship.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. might be the most popular and recent answer for grid 5. KPJ was a first-round pick by the Cavaliers in 2019. He played his rookie season in Cleveland before maturity problems got him traded to the Rockets in 2021.

He's among the top stars for a young Houston team, but his role could change with the arrival of Fred VanVleet.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for Day 25

There are other players who have suited for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. Some of them include Jose Calderon, Patrick McCaw, Anthony Bennett, Jamario Moon and C.J. Miles.

Meanwhile, David Nwaba, Sam Dekker, Iman Shumpert, Jeff Green and Bob Sura are examples of players who played for both Cleveland and Houston. Here's a completed Crossover Grid for today.

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 25

