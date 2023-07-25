Which Lakers stars also played for the Nuggets and Cavaliers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 25

An all-new NBA HoopGrids is now available to complete for today, July 25. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the NBA version has become so popular that there are two grid games to play for online basketball fans every day. HoopGrids was launched a week after the NBA Crossover Grid.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and has scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and has scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the LA Lakers and has scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

Here's today's HoopGrids:

For today's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 7 and 8. Which LA Lakers players have also played for either the Denver Nuggets or the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Carmelo Anthony is probably the best player to have suited for the Lakers and Nuggets. Anthony started his career in Denver and was an amazing scorer for the Nuggets. He finished his career with the Lakers back in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Another possible and popular answer for Grid 7 is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He won a championship for both the Lakers (2020) and the Nuggets (2023).

Meanwhile, the answer for Grid 8 is very obvious. LeBron James has played for the Cavaliers and the Lakers. He had two stints with the Cavaliers, winning a title there in 2016. He took his talents to Hollywood two years later and won his fourth NBA championship in 2020.

It should also be noted that JaVale McGee and Isaiah Thomas have played for the Lakers, Nuggets and Cavaliers during their careers.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 25

Carmelo Anthony is not the only one to play for both the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Nick Van Exel, J.R. Smith, Thomas Bryant and Malik Beasley have suited up for the two teams during their careers.

On the other hand, other notable Lakers-Cavaliers players include Danny Green, Carlos Boozer, Timofey Mozgov and Rajon Rondo.

Here's an example of a completed HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 25

