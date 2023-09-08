Which Cavaliers players have also played for the Rockets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Sept. 8. Based on the original MLB Immaculate Grid, its basketball version remains popular with hoops junkies who are waiting for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Friday's grid has no special categories and is just a plain puzzle. However, they also introduced a bonus challenge of using layers with the same first name. On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for the 46th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls

Grid 2: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 3: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets

Grid 4: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 8: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 9: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets

For Friday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grid 6: Which Cleveland Cavaliers players have also played for the Houston Rockets?

Craig Ehlo was mostly known for his stint with the Cavaliers from 1987 to 1993. Ehlo was the player guarding Michael Jordan in one of his most famous game-winners called "The Shot" in 1989. Before playing in Cleveland, Ehlo was with the Rockets from 1983 to 1986.

For a recent player, Kevin Porter Jr. currently plays for the Rockets. He started his career in Cleveland but only lasted one full season there due to attitude problems.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with just finishing the daily puzzle with popular answers. They want to have a low rarity score to share on social media so here are some alternative answers to grid 6:

Cavaliers-Rockets players: Jeff Green, Omri Casspi, Earl Boykins, Scott Brooks, Anthony Bennett, Bob Sura, David Wesley, Chucky Brown, David Nwaba and Sam Dekker

Here's a 2-in-1 completed grid for Friday's puzzle and challenge:

