Which Grizzlies players have also played for the Warriors and Nets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 7

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its most recent puzzle on Sept. 7. The basketball trivia game, based on its MLB counterpart, remains a popular pastime for many hoop junkies waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

It's Day 45 of the NBA Immaculate Grid, and it has one special category: a player who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a single season. On that note, here are the clues for Wednesday's grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

NBA Immaculate Grid - September 7

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Which Memphis Grizzlies players have also played for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets?

Gilbert Arenas is mostly known for his tenure with the Washington Wizards wherein he was a three-time All-Star in the mid-2000s. Arenas started his career with the Warriors in 2001 and played his final NBA game with the Grizzlies in 2012. He last played for the Shanghai Sharks in China.

On the other hand, Yuta Watanabe started his NBA career with the Grizzlies in 2018 but spent most of his time there in the G League. Watanabe signed with the Toronto Raptors as a free agent in 2020, playing up North until 2022. He joined the Nets last year and had the best season of his career.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who are completely happy with finishing the puzzle daily. However, there are also players who want to have a low rarity score so here are a few alternative answers for grids 7 and 8:

Grizzlies-Warriors players: MarShon Brooks, Omri Casspi, Matt Barnes, Briante Weber and Brandan Wright

Grizzlies-Nets players: Keyon Dooling, Jason Collins, Andre Emmett, Eddie Gill and Tony Massenburg

Here's a completed puzzle for Thursday:

September 7 answers

