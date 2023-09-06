Which Lakers players have also played for the Suns and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 6

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Sept. 6. Based on its MLB counterpart, the basketball puzzle game remains popular among hoops fans who cannot wait for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wednesday's grid has one special category: a player who was named to an All-NBA Team. On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for the 44th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers

Grid 6: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and LA Lakers

Grid 9: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and made an All-NBA Team

For Wednesday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grids 2 and 5: Which LA Lakers players have also played for the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs?

Shaquille O'Neal became an all-time great with the Lakers, winning three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. O'Neal was in Los Angeles for eight seasons before he got traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. He was a journeyman after his stint in South Beach, including a season and a half in Phoenix from 2008 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV is the most recent player to suit up for both the Spurs and Lakers. Walker started his career in San Antonio, playing there for four years before signing with the Lakers as a free agent last year. He lasted just one season in Hollywood and will play for the Brooklyn Nets next season.

It should also be noted that Robert Horry is an option for both grids since he played for all three franchises at some point in his NBA career.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

The NBA Immaculate Grid remains true to its original concept with players only having nine guesses to complete the puzzle. And since some players want to have a low rarity score, here are several alternative answers for grids 2 and 5:

Lakers-Suns players: Matt Barnes, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, A.C. Green and Shannon Brown

Lakers-Spurs players: Dennis Rodman, Danny Green, Pau Gasol, Stanley Johnson and Jack Haley

Here's a completed puzzle for Wednesday's grid:

