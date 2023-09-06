Which Hawks players have also played for the Mavericks and Lakers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 6

The NBA Immaculate Grid dropped its newest puzzle on Sept. 6. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart continues to be a staple in the daily life of hoops fans waiting for the end of the long offseason.

It's Day 44 of the NBA Immaculate Grid, and it has one special category: a player who was named to an All-NBA Team. With all that out of the way, here are the clues for Wednesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 6: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 8: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 9: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and made an All-NBA Team

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Wednesday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Which Atlanta Hawks players have also played for the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers?

Jason Terry is mostly known for his eight-year tenure with the Mavericks from 2004 to 2012, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and an NBA championship in 2011. Before Terry was in Dallas, he was with the Hawks from 1999 to 2004 and was known for his scoring.

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard suited up for both the Lakers and Hawks during his career. Howard had three one-year stints with the Lakers in 2012, 2020 and 2022. He was with his hometown team for the 2016-17 season.

It should be noted that Jose Calderon is an option for grids 7 and 8 because he played for the Hawks, Mavericks and Lakers during his career.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

The NBA Immaculate Grid remains true to its original rules with nine guesses to complete the puzzle. Some grid players also want to have a low rarity score so here are some alternative answers for grids 7 and 8:

Hawks-Mavericks players: Vince Carter, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse, Zaza Pachulia and Chucky Brown

Hawks-Lakers players: Zelmo Beaty, Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Mike McGree and Ryan Kelly

Here's a complete puzzle for Wednesday's grid:

