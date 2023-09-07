Which Warriors players have also played for the Nuggets and Pacers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 7

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Sept. 7. Based on the original grid game for its MLB counterpart, the basketball version continues to be popular with hoops fans who just want the offseason to end.

Thursday's grid has one special category: a player who averaged 10 or more rebounds per game in a season. On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for the 45th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

NBA Immaculate Grid - September 7

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4. Which Golden State Warriors players have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers?

JaMychal Green is currently a free agent but the last two teams he played for are the Nuggets and Warriors. Green was with the Nuggets from 2020 to 2022 and played for Golden State last season. It's unfortunate for Green that the Warriors became champions when he was in Denver and vice versa.

Meanwhile, David West suited up for both the Warriors and Pacers during his career. West started his career with the New Orleans Hornets before joining Indiana via free agency in 2011. He lasted four seasons with the Pacers and had a tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

West left the Spurs after one season to join Golden State in 2016. He won two NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and retired after winning his second ring.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have a low rarity score so that they can share it on social media. For those kind of players, here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 4:

Warriors-Nuggets players: Ish Smith, Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Steve Blake and Earl Boykins

Warriors-Pacers players: Troy Murphy, Stephen Jackson, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Monta Ellis and Sarunas Jasikevicius

Here's a completed puzzle for Thursday's grid:

September 7 answers

