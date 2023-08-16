Which Cavs stars played for the Thunder and the Lakers? NBA HoopGrids answers August 16

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 49th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 16 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 2 - All-Defensive team member who also played for the Thunder

Cell 3 - Player with under 50.0% FT in a single season who also played for the Thunder

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 5 - All-Defensive team member who also played for the Lakers

Cell 6 - Player with under 50.0% FT in a single season who also played for the Lakers

Cell 7 - Andre Iguodala’s teammate who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 8 - Iguodala’s teammate who was an All-Defensive team member

Cell 9 - Iguodala’s teammate who hit under 50.0% FT in a single season

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 16

Kendrick Perkins and Jeff Green are great fits for Cell 1. They both had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder at different points in their NBA career.

Paul George will be a popular choice for Cell 2. “PG13” is a four-time All-Defensive team member who also played for the Thunder. Andre Roberson is an excellent answer here. He was in Oklahoma City when he earned his only All-Defensive team selection.

Steven Adams must be the easiest answer for Cell 3. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the OKC Thunder. During the 2020-21 season, he shot just 44.4% from the free-throw line.

A rare name here would be Hasheem Thabeet, who hit 20.0% of his FTs during the 2013-14 season with the Thunder.

Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Timofey Mozgov, Carlos Boozer and LeBron James are all solid answers for Cell 4.

Kobe Bryant is the obvious answer for Cell 5. He was a multi-time All-Defense team member with the LA Lakers. A.C. Green, who played an unsung role for the Lakers in the ‘80s, is a gem of an answer here.

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the worst free-throw shooters in NBA history. He should be a widely popular answer for Cell 6. DeAndre Jordan is a not-so-obvious answer here. Jordan hit just shot 46.2% of his free throws while with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

JaVale McGee, who also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a former teammate of Andre Iguodala, is an excellent answer for Cell 7.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, two longtime teammates of Iguodala, are easy answers for Cell 8. “Killa Klay” made the All-Defense team during the 2018-19 season, while Green is a perennial member.

Brandon Rush, Lou Amundson and Andrew Bogut are former Andre Iguodala teammates who hit under 50.0% FTs in a single season.

Here's the completed August 16 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 16 HooopGrids puzzle.

