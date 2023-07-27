Which Celtics stars played for the Nuggets and Nets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

A new NBA Immaculate Grid has been released for July 27. Based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, the makers of the trivial game finally made their way to basketball. Hoop junkies out there now have three grid games to play every day.

Let's take a look at the clues for Thursday's Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 10.0 or more rebounds per game in a single season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged 10.0 or more rebounds per game in a single season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 10.0 or more rebounds per game in a single season.

Here is Thursday's puzzle:

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 7. Which Boston Celtics players have also played for either the Denver Nuggets or the Brooklyn Nets?

One of the answers for Grid 1 is Jeff Green, who played for the Nuggets last season and won his first NBA championship. Green suited up for the Celtics from 2011 to 2015. It should also be noted that the journeyman forward also played for the Nets franchise.

Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett is the easy answer for Grid 7. Garnett won his only NBA title with the Celtics in 2008. He spent six seasons in Boston before he was traded to the Nets in the summer of 2013.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

There are plenty of options for Grid 1. Players who want to get a lower score based on rarity can input answers such as Chauncey Billups, Ron Mercer, Rafe LaFrentz, Nate Robinson and Noah Vonleh.

Other notable players for both the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets include Blake Griffin, Brian Scalabrine, Marcus Thornton, Gerald Wallace and Keith Bogans.

Here's a completed Immaculate Grid for Thursday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - July 27

