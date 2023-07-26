Which Heat and Rockets stars average 20+ PPG for a season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

The NBA Immaculate Grid is here and it has a new puzzle for July 26. The popular MLB trivial game has finally introduced its basketball version. It gives basketball fans a third puzzle to solve per day after NBA HoopGrids and NBA Crossover Grid.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 26:

For today's Immaculate Grid, let's look for the possible answers for Grids 3 and 9. Which Miami Heat and Houston Rockets players have averaged at least 20+ PPG for a season during their careers?

Dwyane Wade will be the most popular answer for Grid 3. Wade is considered the greatest player in Heat franchise history. He won three NBA championships with the Heat and averaged 20 or more points in a season 10 times.

As for Grid 9, Hakeem Olajuwon comes to mind for old-school fans while James Harden for the younger ones. Olajuwon averaged 20 or more points per game in 13 seasons with the Rockets. Harden, on the other hand, had eight such seasons.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

Not all fans are satisfied with just providing answers to the puzzle. Some fans want to have an impressive rarity score. Some other Miami Heat players to average 20 or more points in a season include LeBron James, Alonzo Mourning, Jimmy Butler, Glen Rice, Chris Bosh, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Tim Hardaway and Goran Dragic.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets also have many different players who averaged 20 or more in a season. These players include Moses Malone, Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy, Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kevin Martin and Ralph Sampson.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

NBA Immaculate Grid - July 26

