Which Sixers stars played for the Jazz and Spurs? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 26

NBA Crossover Grid has released its newest brain teaser for the online basketball community. Two new special categories have been introduced for today's puzzle. Players who went to Kentucky and players who averaged 20 or more points per game in a season in their first five years in the NBA.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Kentucky Wildcats.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Kentucky Wildcats.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season in the first five years.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season in the first five years.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Kentucky Wildcats and averaged 20 or more points per game in a season in the first five years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid



CrossoverGrid.com



Special Category: Kentucky



Special Category: Averaged 20+ PPG, Any Single Season in First 5 Seasons of Career



Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid pic.twitter.com/VagchspRKU Day 28 NBA GridSpecial Category: KentuckySpecial Category: Averaged 20+ PPG, Any Single Season in First 5 Seasons of CareerRetweet or reply with your score!

For today's Crossover Grid, we'll try to answer Grids 4 and 5. Which Philadelphia 76ers players have played for either the Utah Jazz or the San Antonio Spurs?

Georges Niang comes to mind for Grid 4 since he's the most recent player to suit up for the Sixers and Jazz. Niang spent four years in Utah from 2017 to 2021 before signing with Philadelphia in 2022. Another recent player to play for both franchises is Danuel House Jr.

Meanwhile, Grid 5 might be hard for some but Danny Green played for both the Sixers and Spurs. Green won an NBA championship in San Antonio during his time there from 2011 to 2018. He was acquired by the Sixers after the 2019-20 season and played in Philly for two seasons.

Also Read: Which 2nd Round Pick has been named to an All-NBA Team? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 25

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 26

While Georges Niang and Danny Green won't give you a low percentage, there are other options for those who want to have great rankings. Kyle Korver, Raul Neto, Raja Bell, Alec Burks and Greg Monroe all played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz at some point in their careers.

On the other hand, Sixers-Spurs players are much harder to remember. Some former players of the two franchises include Bruce Bowen, Marco Belinelli, Jonathon Simmons, Dewayne Dedmon, Thaddeus Young and Josh Richardson.

Here's a complete Crossover Grid for today:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 28

Also Read: Which Lakers stars also played for the Nuggets and Cavaliers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 25

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!