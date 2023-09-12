Which Clippers players have also played for the Bulls and Spurs? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 12

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Sept. 12. The original basketball grid game celebrated its 75th puzzle yesterday by introducing a new feature today. Fans can now play previous grids using Grid History.

Tuesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who scored 30 or more points off the bench and a player who was named an All-Star. On that note, let's take a look at the clues for Day 76 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Clippers and has scored 30+ points off the bench

Grid 4: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has scored 30+ points off the bench

Grid 7: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has been named an All-Star

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and has been named an All-Star

Grid 9: Player who has been named an All-Star and has scored 30+ points off the bench

For Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2. Which LA Clippers players have also played for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs?

Jamal Crawford started his career with the Bulls as the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NBA draft. Crawford had his breakout season in his fourth year in Chicago but was immediately traded to the New York Knicks. He played for three more teams before joining the Clippers in 2012 and turned into one of the greatest sixth men of all time.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard will likely end up as the greatest player to have suited up for both the Clippers and Spurs. Leonard began his NBA journey in San Antonio, helping them win the 2014 championship. He joined the Clippers in the summer of 2019 after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever title.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the highest possible rank and the lowest possible score on their daily grid. Here are some alternative answers for grids 1 and 2:

Clippers-Bulls players: Joakim Noah, Elton Brand, Brent Barry, Rajon Rondo and Bison Dele

Clippers-Spurs players: Tony Massenburg, Dominique Wilkins, Derek Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu and Rasual Butler

Here's an example of a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Tuesday:

