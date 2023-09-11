Which Lakers players have also played for the Knicks and Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 11

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Sept. 11. The original basketball grid game, based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, remains a part of many hoops fans' daily routine as they wait for the 2023-24 season to start.

Monday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who made six or more 3-point shots in a single game and a player who committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game.

On that note, here are all the clues for Day 75 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and LA Lakers

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and made six or more 3-point shots in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and made six or more 3-point shots in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

Grid 9: Player who made six or more 3-point shots in a single game and committed 10 or more turnovers in a single game

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4. Which LA Lakers players have also played for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks?

Julius Randle began his career with the Lakers in 2014 and immediately broke his leg in his NBA debut. Randle lasted just three seasons in Hollywood before he was shipped to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. He entered free agency in 2019, signed with the Knicks and turned into a two-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for just two franchises during his legendary career. Abdul-Jabbar's journey started with the Bucks in 1969 before he got traded to the Lakers in 1975. He won one NBA championship in Milwaukee and five NBA titles in Los Angeles.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not happy with just finishing the daily puzzle. They want to have the lowest rarity score possible and share it on social media. Here are some alternative answers for grids 1 and 4:

Lakers-Knicks players: Jeremy Lin, Glen Rice, Chris Duhon, Carmelo Anthony and Josh Hart

Lakers-Bucks players: Pau Gasol, Gary Payton, Frank Brickowski, Joe Smith and Jon Barry

Here's a completed puzzle for Monday's grid:

