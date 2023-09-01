Which Clippers players have also played for the Raptors and Grizzlies? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 39th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 3 - Nuggets player who made it to an All-NBA selection

Cell - 4 Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Raptors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Jazz and Grizzlies

Cell 6 - Jazz player who made it to an All-NBA selection

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Raptors

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Clippers and Grizzlies

Cell 9 - Clippers player who made it to an All-NBA selection

Answers to the September 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

Denver Nuggets players who also played for the Toronto Raptors include Keon Clark, Chauncey Billups, DeMarre Caroll, Popeye Jones and Kevin Willis. Any of them will fit well in Cell 1.

For Cell 2, Allen Iverson is the popular answer. “AI” had stints with the Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies later in his career. Carl Herrera, Troy Daniels, Chris Andersen, Kosta Koufos and Wesley Person are alternatives.

Nikola Jokic is an easy answer to Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. He has been selected to an All-NBA team over the past five seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Carmelo Anthony, Fat Lever, Alex English, David Thompson and Antonio McDyess are the other players who accomplished the same feat while in Denver.

Aaron Wiliams, Tyrone Corbin, Rudy Gay, Juancho Hernangomez, John Lucas III, Rodney Hood and Greg Monroe played for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. They fit well in Cell 4.

Mike Conley and Grayson Allen are the popular choices for Cell 5. They both played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Jazz. Antoine Carr, Gordan Giricek, Earl Watson, Shelvin Mack and Brevin Knight are options here as well.

Utah Jazz players who were selected to an All-NBA team include Karl Malone, John Stockton, Rudy Gobert, Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer. Some lesser-known options to Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid are Truck Robinson, Adrian Dantley and Pete Maravich.

Cell 7 is the home of Jamario Moon, Reggie Evans, Fred Jones, Tony Massenburg, Lou Williams, Sebastian Telfair and Hedo Turkoglu. They all played for the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

Players with Clippers and Grizzlies connections include Mario Jaric, Luke Kennard, Joakim Noah, Zach Randolph, Lance Stephenson, Pete Chilcutt and Brian Skinner. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the popular answers to Cell 9. They were selected to at least one All-NBA team while with the LA Clippers.

Elton Brand, World B. Free, Randy Smith, Bob McAdoo and even Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins accomplished the same feat with the Clippers.

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed September 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

