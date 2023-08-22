Which Clippers players have also played for the Rockets and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on Aug. 22. It's the 29th edition of the basketball counterpart of the popular MLB Immaculate Grid.

Tuesday's grid has a special category of players who averaged five or more assists in a single NBA season. On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for NBA Immaculate Grid for Aug. 22:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Clippers and New York Knicks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 8: Player who played for the Philadelphia and 76ers San Antonio Spurs

Grid 9: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

Let's try to answer grid nos 4 and 7 for the NBA Immaculate Grid 29: which LA Clippers players have also played for either the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs?

Russell Westbrook is the greatest player in OKC Thunder history but became a journeyman when he was traded to the Rockets in 2019. After one-year stints in Houston, Washington and the Lakers, Westbrook joined the Clippers midway through last season.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard has the distinction of playing for both the Clippers and Spurs. Leonard started his career in San Antonio, helping the Spurs win the 2014 NBA championship. After a year in Toronto, he signed with the Clippers but has been plagued by injuries since then.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

The two most common types of grid players are those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to have a low rarity score. For those who want to rank higher, here're some alternative answers for grids nos 4 and 7.

Clippers-Rockets players: John Wall, Marcus Morris Sr., Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley, Josh Smith

Clippers-Spurs players: Stephen Jackson, Boban Marjanovic, Rasual Butler, Jeff Ayres, Ike Diogu

Here's a completed for Aug. 22:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 22

