Which Knicks players have also played for the Clippers and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Aug. 22. Based on its MLB counterpart, the trivia puzzle game continues to sweep through the online basketball community in the midst of the offseason.

Tuesday's grid has a special category of players who averaged five or more assists in a single season. Here are the rest of the clues for the 29th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and LA Clippers

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 9: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 5 or more assists in a single season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Tuesday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grids nos 1 and 2: which New York Knicks players have also played with either the LA Clippers or the Philadelphia 76ers?

Jamal Crawford started his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2000 but turned into a breakout star for the Knicks from 2004 to 2008. However, Crawford had his most successful years with the Clippers from 2012 to 2017, winning two of his three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel has suited up for both the Knicks and Sixers during his career. He was a draft pick by Philly in 2013 and lasted four years there before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He joined the Knicks as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

It should also be noted that Bob McAdoo is an option for both grids. He played for the Knicks, Clippers and Sixers at some point in his legendary career.

Also Read: Reggie Chaney GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 as former Houston Basketball player dies aged 23

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some NBA Immaculate Grid players want to have a low rarity score, so here are some alternative answers for grid nos 1 and 2:

Knicks-Clippers players: Isaiah Hartenstein, Zach Randolph, DeAndre Jordan, Mark Jackson, Marcus Camby

Knicks-Sixers players: Alec Burks, Danuel House, Lou Amundson, Maurice Cheeks, Samuel Dalembert

NBA Immaculate Grid - Aug. 22

Also Read: "I'm trying to bribe all of them" - Shaquille O'Neal has a master plan for his daughters to run his $400,000,000 empire

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)