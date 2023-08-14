Which Clippers players have also played for the Timberwolves and Pelicans? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 14

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on August 14. The popular trivia game remains so popular that its current server cannot support an ad-free site anymore. Nevertheless, hoop fans are likely to continue playing amid the slow and boring offseason.

Let's take a look at the clues for Monday's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 8: Player who played for the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 9: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

NBA HoopGrids - August 14

For Saturday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grid No. 4 and 5. Which LA Clippers players have also played for either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the New Orleans Pelicans?

Austin Rivers was drafted by the Pelicans in 2012 when they were still the Hornets. He spent just three-and-a-half seasons in New Orleans before he got traded to the Clippers. He has been a journeyman since leaving Hollywood in 2018 and played for the Timberwolves last season.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick had his most consistent seasons with the Clippers from 2013 to 2017. He then had his best years with the Philadelphia 76ers before signing with the Pelicans as a free agent in 2019.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers for August 14

Some people are not content with just finishing a grid puzzle. There are a few that might want to have a low score so here are some alternative answers to Grid No. 4 and 5.

Other notable Clippers-Timberwolves players include Cole Aldrich, Andre Miller, Ricky Davis, Ryan Gomes, Wesley Johnson, Michael Olowokandi, Randy Foye and Chauncey Billups.

Players such as Lance Stephenson, Chris Kaman, Brandon Bass, Garrett Temple, Nate Robinson, Darren Collison, Eric Gordon and Josh Smith have all suited up for both the Clippers and Pelicans during their careers.

Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for Saturday:

