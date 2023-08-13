Which former teammate of Rajon Rondo also played for the New Orleans Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 13

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 46th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 13 NBA Crossover Grid

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the August 13 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - Rajon Rondo teammate who also played for the Toronto Raptors

Cell 3 - Raptors player who also played for Mike D’Antoni

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 5 - Rajon Rondo teammate who also played for the New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 6 - Pelicans player who also played for Mike D’Antoni

Cell 7 - 76ers player who averaged at least 18 PPG in a season

Cell 8 - Rajon Rondo teammate who averaged at least 18 PPG

Cell 9 - Player who averaged at least 18 PPG and played for Mike D’Antoni

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 46

Jrue Holiday is a popular answer for Cell 4. Holiday began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. "JHolla" was selected to his first All-Star game while with the Sixers.He then played for the New Orleans Pelicans for seven seasons.

George Lynch is a great answer here. He was with the 76ers for three seasons and also played for the New Orleans Hornets in the last three years of his career.

For Cell 5, James Posey is an excellent answer. The journeyman and Rajon Rondo were teammates in Boston when the Celtics won the 2008 championship. Posey also played for the New Orleans Pelicans later in his career.

P.J. Brown was another teammate of Rondo that helped the Celtics get banner #17 in Boston. Before winning a championship with the Cs, he also played for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans for three seasons.

Brown is a superb option for Cell 5.

A gem of an answer for Cell 6 is Maciej Lampe. The Polish played for Mike D’Antoni in Phoenix and later donned the Pelicans’ jersey.

Casey Jacobsen is another rare name that is an excellent fit for Cell 6. Jacobsen was part of D’Antoni’s “eight seconds or less” Phoenix Suns for nearly three seasons. He was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2004-05 season.

Here’s the filled-out Crossover Grid:

The completed August 13 NBA Crossover Grid.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)