Which Hawks stars played for the Grizzlies and the Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

The NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 31 has been released, making it the sixth installment in the Immaculate basketball series.

The current edition of the puzzle includes elements related to the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder, and players who achieved a minimum of 20 points per game in a season.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and who scored 20 points or more per game.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and who scored 20 points or more per game.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder

Grid 9 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and who scored 20 points or more per game.

The rules of the game are as follows:

Every contestant will be given a total of nine attempts to decipher the puzzle. Since there are nine grids in all, a single incorrect guess will result in being eliminated from the game.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 31:

NBA Immaculate Grid Challenge 6: More about the Hawks stars who played for the Grizzlies and the Thunder

Immaculate Grid 6

Vince Carter etched his legacy as one of the NBA's most iconic figures during his illustrious career. While he is renowned for his electrifying days with the Toronto Raptors and other franchises, Carter's stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies hold a special place in his remarkable journey.

Throughout his time with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies, Carter remained an esteemed ambassador of the game. His professionalism, humility, and love for basketball earned him respect not only from fellow players but also from fans worldwide.

As the curtains fell on Carter's illustrious career, his stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks stood as a testament to his enduring legacy.

Next, we have Dennis Schroder, a skilled point guard hailing from Germany who embarked on a remarkable NBA odyssey that witnessed his brilliance with both the Atlanta Hawks and the OKC Thunder. Throughout his tenure in the league, Schroder displayed his impressive speed, playmaking skills, and scoring abilities, leaving a significant imprint on the teams he played for.

Schroder's NBA journey began when he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Stepping into the league as a young prospect, he quickly showed promise and potential. Under the mentorship of veteran point guard Jeff Teague, Schroder honed his skills and gradually earned more playing time.

Joining the OKC Thunder, Schroder embraced the opportunity to play alongside superstar Russell Westbrook and the electrifying Paul George. As the team's sixth man, he became a crucial part of their bench unit and provided a much-needed scoring punch. His ability to create plays and score off the dribble made him a valuable asset for the Thunder.

