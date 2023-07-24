Which Heat and Blazers star have a 50-point game in their career? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 24

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has just been released (July 24). This is the 26th version of the game that has captured the imagination of hoops fans who are longing for some basketball action.

Here is today’s Grid:

Special Category: At least 1 game with 50+ Points



Clues for the July 24 NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

Grid 3 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat

Grid 6 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Zach Randolph

Grid 7 - Played for the Indiana Pacers and scored 50+ points in a single game

Grid 8 - Played for the Miami Heat and scored 50+ points in a single game

Grid 9 - Played for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 50+ points in a single game

Players who will try to solve the puzzle need to get the answers right for all nine grids. A wrong answer prevents its completion.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for Day 26

For Grid 7, Reggie Miller, who holds numerous Indiana Pacers records, is the easy answer. The Hall of Fame shooting guard did it on November 28, 1992, when he erupted for 57 points, the most in franchise history.

Jermain O’Neal (55), T.J. Warren (53) and Billy Knight (52) were the others who hit the mark while playing for the Pacers.

Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are potential answers for Grid 8. Wade owns the record with three 50-point games for the Heat while James had two. Alonzo Mourning (50) and Glen Rice (56) also hit the half-century mark for Miami.

Current Heat superstar Jimmy Butler exploded for 56 points on April 24, 2023, in the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler’s output was tied for fourth in postseason annals behind Michael Jordan (63), Elgin Baylor (61) and Donovan Mitchell (57).

The Portland Trail Blazers have numerous players who scored at least 50 points in a single game. NBA superstar Damian Lillard leads the pack with 50 such games. Dame holds the top six scoring games in the franchise. He had 71 points against the Houston Rockets in February this year.

George Petrie also did it twice. CJ McCollum, Andre Miller, Brandon Roy, Damon Stoudamire and Clyde Drexler all did it once.

Here’s the completed July 24 NBA Crossover Grid:

Answers to the July 24 NBA Crossover Grid

