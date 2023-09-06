Which Heat players have also played for the Grizzlies and averaged 8 PPG as a rookie? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 6

The NBA Crossover Grid released its most recent puzzle on September 6. The original basketball grid game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid has become a staple for many hoop junkies who are waiting for the offseason to end.

It's Day 70 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who averaged 18 or more points in a single season and a player who averaged under eight points in his rookie season.

Here are all the clues for Wednesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors

Grid 6: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged under 8 points in his rookie season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged under 8 points in his rookie season

Grid 9: Player who averaged under 8 points in his rookie season and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

Let's try to answer grids 2 and 8 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which Miami Heat players have also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged under eight points per game as a rookie?

Shane Battier was drafted sixth overall by the Grizzlies in 2001. Battier lasted in Memphis until 2006 but returned via trade in 2011. He left in free agency that year to join the Heat and helped them win two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jovic was the Heat's prized rookie last season. Jovic was limited to just 15 games, averaging 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He spent the majority of his rookie year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who are not happy with just finishing the puzzle. They want to have the lowest rarity score possible, so here are a few alternative answers for grids 2 and 8:

Heat-Grizzlies players: Beno Udrih, Eric Murdock, James Ennis III, Mike Miller and Jae Crowder

Heat players who averaged under 8 PPG as a rookie: Wayne Simien, Kyle Guy, Goran Dragic, Bimbo Coles and Dorell Wright

Here's an example of a completed grid for Wednesday:

