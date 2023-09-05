Which Kings players have also played for the Lakers and Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 5

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 5. The basketball trivia game remains popular with a lot of hoops fans in the middle of the boring offseason. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, it was the first of its kind for basketball.

Tuesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who has not won an NBA championship and a player who has career earnings of at least $150 million through 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at the clues for Day 69 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and has no NBA championships

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has no NBA championships

Grid 9: Player who has no NBA championships and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

For Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2: Which Sacramento Kings players have also played for the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks?

Vlade Divac is one of many right answers for grid 1. Divac started his NBA career with the Lakers, wearing the purple and gold jerseys from 1989 to 1996. He was older when he was with the Kings from 1998 to 2004, but he was the leader of the team that almost prevented the Shaq-Kobe Lakers from getting a three-peat.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins is an option for Grid 2. Cousins was the Kings' best player in the better part of the 2010s before he got traded in 2017. He became a journeyman due to injuries, and one of his stints was in Milwaukee in the 2021-22 season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are content with finishing the daily puzzle, but others want to conquer the internet with the lowest rarity score. So, here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 2:

Kings-Lakers players: Trevor Wilson, Joe Kleine, Trevor Ariza, Jim Jackson and Happy Hairston

Kings-Bucks players: Alaa Abdelnaby, Spencer Hawes, Jabari Parker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Bob Boozer

Here's an example of a completed grid for Tuesday:

