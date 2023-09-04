Which players born outside the United States have also played for the Spurs and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 4

NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Sept. 2. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid trivia game, its basketball counterpart has become a must-do for many hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end.

It's Day 68 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who was born outside the United States and a player who won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000.

Here are all the clues for Saturday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

Grid 4: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

Grid 7: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and was born outside the United States

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was born outside the United States

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Day 68 of the NBA Crossover Grid: Which players born outside the United States have also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls?

Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest players in Spurs' history, winning four NBA championships during his career. Ginobili did what was best for the team, coming off the bench even though he was one of the best players in the league at the time. He was born in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on July 28, 1977.

Meanwhile, Luc Longley was the Bulls' starting center in their second three-peat from 1996 to 1998. Longley was a huge presence inside for the Bulls at the time and an underrated part of the Chicago dynasty. He was born in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 19, 1969.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who like finishing the puzzle as quickly as possible and those who want to have a low rarity score. For those who want a low score, here are some alternative answers for grids 7 and 8.

Spurs players born outside the United States: Uwe Blab, Beno Udrih, Davis Bertans, Cory Joseph and Gorgui Dieng

Bulls players born outside the United States: Cristiano Felicio, Goran Dragic, Andres Nocioni, Viktor Khryapa and Carlos Boozer

Here's a completed grid for Monday:

