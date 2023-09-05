Which players with $150 million+ career earnings also played for the Kings and Celtics? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 5

NBA Crossover Grid dropped its latest puzzle on Sept. 5. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid trivia game, the original basketball grid game has become a part of many hoop junkies' daily routine.

It's Day 69 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who has career earnings of more than $150 million through 2022 and a player who has zero NBA championships.

Here are all the clues for Saturday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics

Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics

Grid 6: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and has no NBA championships

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has no NBA championships

Grid 9: Player who has no NBA championships and has career earnings of $150 million or more through 2022

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Day 69 of the NBA Crossover Grid: Which players have earned at least $150 million through 2022 and have played for either the Sacramento Kings or the Boston Celtics?

Chris Webber is a Hall of Fame forward and one of the most underrated players of his generation. Webber is most known for his stint with the Kings from 1998 to 2005, turning the team into a perennial playoff contenders. He earned an estimated $178 million in his 15-year NBA career.

Kevin Garnett, on the other hand, made his name with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Garnett had the most successful years of his career with the Celtics. He won an NBA championship in Boston in 2008. He has a total career earnings of around a whopping $334 million.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who want to have the lowest possible score and share them on social media. Here are some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Kings players with career earnings of at least $150 million: Harrison Barnes, Zach Randolph, Rudy Gay and Vince Carter

Celtics players with career earnings of at least $150 million: Ray Allen, Stephon Marbury, Paul Pierce, Joe Johnson and Jermaine O'Neal

