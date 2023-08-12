Which Heat players have also played for the Jazz and Wizards? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 12

An all-new NBA HoopGrids has been released on August 12. Saturday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who played with Carmelo Anthony, a player who was a Top 10 NBA draft pick and a player who was named to an All-Rookie Team.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 12th edition of NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat

Grid 2: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 3: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat

Grid 5: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 6: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was teammates with Carmelo Anthony

Grid 8: Player who played with Carmelo Anthony and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 9: Player who played with Carmelo Anthony and was named to the All-Rookie Team

NBA HoopGrids - August 12

For Saturday's puzzle, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 4. Which Miami Heat players have also suited up for either the Utah Jazz or the Washington Wizards?

Kelly Olynyk currently plays for the Jazz and has been in Utah since last season when he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons. Prior to the Pistons, he was with the Houston Rockets.

Olynyk was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent four seasons there. He became a free agent in 2017 and signed with the Heat. He was in Miami for three-and-a-half seasons before he got traded to Houston.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Nunn was one of the Heat's famous undrafted gems in the past decade. Nunn spent the first two years of his NBA career in Miami, even getting named to the All-Rookie First Team. He signed with the LA Lakers in 2021 but was traded to the Wizards midway through last season.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers for August 12

Let's take a look at some alternative answers for Grids 1 and 4, for the people who want to have a low rarity score. Other notable Jazz-Heat players include Jae Crowder, Joe Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Todd Fuller and Shandon Anderson.

For Grid 4, players such as Ronny Turiaf, Trevor Ariza, Mike Bibby, Juwan Howard, Shabazz Napier and Caron Butler have suited up for both the Heat and Wizards during their careers.

Here's a completed HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - August 12 (Photo: @wjrwebber/Twitter)

