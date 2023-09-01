Which Heat players have also played for the Thunder and Bulls? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 1

NBA HoopGrids released their latest puzzle on September 1. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the basketball trivia game is a must-play for many hoops fans online waiting for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Sept. 1st edition of NBA HoopGrids has one special category: a player who was in the league for 10 or more seasons. Let's take a look at all the clues for Friday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

Grid 4: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder

Grid 5: Player who played for the Miami Heat and OKC Thunder

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

Grid 7: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls

Grid 8: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls

Grid 9: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

Let's try to answer Grids No. 5 and 8 for Friday's NBA HoopGrids. Which Miami Heat players have also played for the OKC Thunder and Chicago Bulls? It should also be noted that any player who played for the Seattle SuperSonics can be used for Grids 4, 5 and 6.

Gary Payton spent the first 13 years of his NBA career with the Sonics. Payton suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers and Boston Celtics before signing with the Heat in 2005. He was a valuable member of Miami's championship team a year later.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade will go down as the greatest player in Heat history so it was wrong to see him suit up for the Bulls in the 2016-17 season. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Miami and finishing his career there.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

While most grid players are happy with just completing the puzzle daily, some want to have a low rarity score. They want to have the best score and share it on social media so here are a few alternative answers for Grids No. 5 and 8:

Heat-Thunder/Sonics players: Daequan Cook, Brent Barry, Shaun Livingston, Markieff Morris and Kendall Gill

Heat-Bulls players: Roger Mason Jr., Goran Dragic, Pete Myers, Eddy Curry and Malik Allen

Here's a completed puzzle for Sept. 1:

